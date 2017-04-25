Drive by shooting narrowly misses sleeping juvenile

A drive by shooting in Aberdeen damaged vehicles and narrowly missed a sleeping juvenile.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Sunday morning just after 7:30am, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Ralph Road for a drive by shooting.

According to reports several gun shots were heard and a brown passenger car that may have been involved was last seen driving towards Huntley Street.

Officers talked to a victim and multiple witnesses and one said that six or seven shots were fired.

Police say the victim and several family members were sleeping in the house and were awakened by gunshots.

They went outside a short time later and found that two of their vehicles and their home had bullet holes in them.

According to police one of the bullets just missed a sleeping juvenile victim.

Police say two members of the family at the victim residence fled prior to the police arriving and were uncooperative.

It is believed that this is not a random act and the Aberdeen Police Department is looking for any additional information.

Please call the Aberdeen Police Department Investigations Section at 360-533-3180 with any information that may help solve this crime.