Dredging in Grays Harbor delayed until April 10

Dredging in Grays Harbor has been pushed back a week and a half.

Originally scheduled to start this weekend, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that they will begin annual Grays Harbor maintenance dredging on April 10.

Now working around-the-clock through April 26, the vessel Yaquina will dredge the Grays Harbor Entrance, Point Chehalis and South Reach, placing any dredged materials at the Point Chehalis open water disposal sites and at Half Moon Bay.

A second Corps hopper dredge, the Essayons, is scheduled to arrive sometime in mid-April and work through early May to dredge the Grays Harbor Bar, Entrance and Point Chehalis reaches.

The Essayons will place dredged materials at the South Beach nearshore beneficial use site and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources-managed Point Chehalis open water disposal sites.

The vessels are expected to dredge approximately 800,000 cubic yards of material combined.