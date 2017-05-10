Dr. Troeh closing his private practice

In a letter to patients, Dr. Timothy Troeh announced that he will no longer be practicing at Coastal Internal Medicine.

“With great sadness and reticence I must inform you that after 21 years in practice, I will be closing my outpatient clinical practice as of August 1, 2017.”

In the letter, Dr. Troeh says that there are a variety of reasons for his decision, but adds that “practicing in Aberdeen and providing care to this community has been my absolute pleasure.”

He says that while this is a change, he feels it is “the best decision at this time for all involved.”

While Dr. Troeh is leaving private practice, he will be continuing as a hospitalist at Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The letter states that his Physician Assistant Elissa Freudenberg is also relocating to Seattle during the change.

Current patients of Dr. Troeh are encouraged to make arrangements prior to August and either contact their medical plan to find a new primary care physician.

Dr. Troeh ends the letter by saying, “Thank you for having chosen me as your physician. It has been my pleasure and honor to serve you. I wish you all good health and happy lives.”