Dr. Eiland moves to Harbor Medical Group and Hoquiam Clinic

Dr. John Eiland has moved offices, and has joined and Dr. Nick Hallak in his OB/GYN practice in Hoquiam.

According to Harbor Medical Group, all of Dr. Eiland’s patients were notified last month of this change via mail, and started at the Hoquiam Clinic of Harbor Medical Group with Dr. Hallak on May 1.

To avoid any disruption during the transition, Harbor Medical Group says that they are working with Dr. Eiland to move and coordinate appointments scheduled after May 1 over to the Hoquiam Clinic.

In a release, they say that any patients looking to schedule appointments with Dr. Eiland at the new location please call: 360-537-6430.

