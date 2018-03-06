DOH recommends people not consume kratom

DOH – Washington State Department of Health announced today that people should not consume any form of kratom because it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

“Salmonella infection is very serious, and it is important that people avoid consuming products that contain kratom because it could make you sick,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are currently investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to kratom products in 27 states, including Washington.

Three people in Washington have been affected by this outbreak

County Gender Age Hospitalized

Clark Male 30s No

Walla Walla Female 30s Yes

King Male 20s Yes

Kratom is a plant consumed throughout the world for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. It’s typically brewed into a tea, chewed, smoked, or ingested in capsules. It is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketum, and Biak.

Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella should contact their health care provider. If you are diagnosed with Salmonella, be sure to tell your health care provider about all products you may be using, including products reported to contain kratom. Consumers should be aware that some products might not list kratom on the labeling.

Anyone can get Salmonella, but these groups are most at risk for severe illness:

People with weakened immune systems

Pregnant women

Children younger than five years old

Older adults

More information about Salmonella can be found on the DOH’s Salmonella web page.