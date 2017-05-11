Dog attacks horses at the beach and girl is sent to hospital

A dog that attacked two horses on a beach caused a girl to be sent to the hospital.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that at about 1:45pm in the afternoon on Sunday, they responded to a report of a dog attacking horses on the beach just north of the W. Chance a la Mer approach.

They say witnesses reported that a Pitbull was chasing two horses down the beach.

A 15-year old Hoquiam girl was thrown from a horse as it ran from the dog.

According to police the dog did not attack the girl in any way, but it did bite both horses, causing severe lacerations.

The girl was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital by ambulance and the full extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

Police say the dog owner, a 31-year old man from Lacey, was issued a ticket for Animal at Large and after further investigation by the Animal Control Officer, additional charges may be filed.

The dog also may be officially declared a Potentially Dangerous Dog.

The Ocean Shores Police Department would like to remind everyone that dogs must be kept on a leash everywhere in the City, including the beach and city parks.

The only exception is the Dog Training Area on the beach just south of the Taurus beach approach.