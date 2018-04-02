Distracted Driving Patrols start today

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission announced that extra patrols start today and run through April 14, looking for drivers on their phones while on the road.

Statewide, over 150 law enforcement agencies will be out in force looking for distracted drivers.

Under the “Driving Under the Influence of Electronics” (E-DUI) law, drivers may not hold cell phones or watch videos while they are driving, stopped in traffic, or at a stop light. This includes tablets, laptops, games, or any hand-held electronic devices. The law restricts hands-free use to a single touch.

“Our goal is to raise public awareness about the dangers of distracted driving,” said Erika Mascorro, program manager for WTSC. “Research shows that drivers are three times more likely to crash when talking on the phone, and 23 times more likely to crash when entering information into their phone.”

A statewide survey of Washington drivers found that 96% agree that using a cell phone while driving is dangerous, 88% said they don’t check social media while driving and most said they do not read incoming texts.

Only 1% felt comfortable being a passenger in a car with a driver who was texting.

“We need to change the culture of distracted driving in our state,” said WTSC Deputy Director Pam Pannkuk. “We believe parents can lead the way in making this shift and model good driving behavior for their children.”

Nearly 1,500 drivers have been ticketed each month since Washington’s new E-DUI law began in July 2017.

The first E-DUI ticket will cost drivers $136. If the driver incurs a second ticket within five years, the fine increases to $234. In addition, all information on cell phone infractions is now available to insurance companies.