Distracted Driving lowers in the region, but not in Grays Harbor

The Washington State Patrol has seen a drop in distracted driving collisions in our district after new laws were put in place, although in Grays Harbor the number of collisions went up.

Washington’s new distracted driving law went into effect on July 23, 2017, and the WSP tells KXRO that this has resulted in an increase of distracted driver contacts and decrease in distracted driver causing collisions throughout District 8.

Overall, the seven counties served by District 8 saw distracted driver contacts increase from 494 in July 2016 to June 2017 to 573 contacts in July 2016 to June 2017. During the same time frame, the district saw distracted driver causing collisions decrease from 75 to 56.

In Grays Harbor the number of contacts decreased and the number of collisions increased. The number of contacts decreased from 111 last year to 82 since the law was enacted, and distracted driving collisions rose from 7 to 10.

Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties all saw a decrease in distracted driver causing collisions from July 2016 to June 2017, as compared to July 2017 to June 2018.

Grays Harbor was the only county that saw a decrease in the number of contacts and an increase in the number of collisions.

The 2017 law includes the primary offense of using a personal electronic device while driving ($136 for the first infraction and $234 for a second infraction within five years), as well as the secondary offense of driving dangerously distracted ($99 infraction).

It is illegal for drivers to use electronic devices such as cell phones, laptops, games, or other hand-held devices while driving, stopped in traffic or at a stop light. The exception is if a driver is calling 9-11, is parked or out of the flow of traffic.

Drivers are urged to use hands-free devices and can use a single touch to start a function on the device.

2018 Collisions Clallam 71 95 14 7 Grays Harbor 111 82 7 10 Jefferson 66 82 3 1 Kitsap 189 235 36 28 Mason 56 66 11 7 Pacific/Wahkiakum 1 13 4 3 TOTAL 494 573 75 56

* Contacts refer to traffic stops initiated by troopers, which could result in a verbal warning, written warning or infraction.

District 8 serves Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.