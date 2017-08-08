Distracted Driving law under “grace period” but tickets still issued

Following the implementation of the new Washington State Distracted While Under the Influence of Electronics law, the Washington State Patrol have released stats on how contact with Troopers differed the week before and the week after it went into effect.

According to WSP, when the law went into place on July 23, they saw 337 contacts and 27 violations through July 29.

This included 306 verbal warnings and 4 written warnings.

Sunday July 23 to Saturday July 29

Contacts 337

Citations 27

Written warnings 4

Verbal warnings 306

When compared to the week before the law went into effect, WSP says that they saw 273 cell phone violation stops and 118 citations. That week saw no written, and 155 verbal warnings.

Sunday July 16 to Saturday July 22

Contacts 273

Citations 118

Written warnings 0

Verbal warnings 155

WSP says that in 2016 when both the cell phone handheld and cell phone texting laws were in placed and enforced, they saw a total of 7,941 citations. This averages to approximately 150 a week.

Here are 2016 statistics:

Contacts 16,884

Citations 7,941

Written Warnings 114

Verbal Warnings 8,805

The Washington State Patrol says that they are currently running a six-month “grace” period.

This means that troopers are looking to educate drivers on the new law before ticketing them.

WSP says that it’s important to remember however that just because they will be in the “grace” period until January, doesn’t mean drivers get a free pass.

If troopers observe distracted driving violations coupled with other dangerous driving behaviors, or if you’ve already received a warning about the new law, you run the risk of getting a ticket.