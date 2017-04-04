Distracted driving emphasis underway

That’s Angie Ward, program manager at WTSC talking about the distracted driving emphasis that is going on this week.

“U Text, U Drive, U Pay” is the message the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) is sending to distracted drivers in April as part of “Distracted Driving Awareness Month.”

Drivers using cell phones behind the wheel are not only at a higher risk for a crash, during April they face a greater chance they will be ticketed for their risky behavior.

Nearly 150 law enforcement agencies around the state are adding patrols looking specifically for those distracted by cell phones while operating their vehicles.

Ward says “We want drivers to understand that you can operate a car. Or you can operate your phone. But you can’t be safe and do both at once.”

Local agencies involved with the emphasis include the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Elma, Montesano, and Ocean Shores Police Departments, as well as the Washington State Patrol.

Ward says cells phones cause the most distractions for Washington Drivers.

Under current Washington law, it is illegal to text or hold your phone to your ear while driving. Violators pay a $136 minimum fine.

These extra patrols are part of Target Zero—striving to end traffic deaths and serious injuries in Washington by 2030.