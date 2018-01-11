Dennis Company is being sold

In a letter, Brent Dennis, President of Dennis Company, announced that he and his brother Randy Dennis have agreed to sell all 5 Dennis Company locations to Westlake Ace Hardware, effective March 26, 2018.

This will include stores in Aberdeen, Elma, Montesano, Raymond, and Long Beach.

“It will be a seamless transition of ownership and the stores will retain the Dennis Company name, management, store associates, and a unique and large selection of products. As always, customers will continue to enjoy the exemplary service and care they have come to expect from the Dennis Company. “

According to the letter, the stores will become part of the Ace brand.

“Being part of the Ace family will give Dennis Company customers access to more than 70,000 products, both in-store and through special order.”

Established in 1905, The Dennis Company has successfully operated through four family generations while being involved and supporting the communities who have supported them. The new ownership will continue to be an active participant in the communities they serve.

Westlake Ace Hardware has been in operation for more than 100 years. With the acquisition of the Dennis Company, it will own 121 neighborhood hardware stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Westlake has been part of the Ace Hardware Cooperative since 1959, its largest member, and a wholly owned Ace subsidiary since 2012.

For more information about Westlake, go to www.westlakehardware.com.