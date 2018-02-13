Democratic Candidate Forum being held in Raymond

Pacific County voters can meet with Democratic candidates this month.

The group “Willapa Bay Resistence” announced to KXRO that they are holding a candidate forum on Tuesday, February 20 at the Raymond Theater, starting at 6:30pm for residents to meet with 4 candidates planning to run against Congresswoman Jaime Herrera-Beutler in the 3rd Congressional District.

The 3rd Congressional District covers all of Pacific County and Southwest Washington.

39 year old Herrera-Beutler is a Republican, and has served as the U.S. Representative for district since January 2011.

The candidate forum is scheduled to feature 4 Democrats who look to challenge the incumbent.

This includes Dorothy Gasque, Peter Harrison, Carolyn Long and David McDevitt.

None of the candidates are from Pacific County.

During the forum, candidates will have time to discuss topics from the moderator such as health care, Citizens United, and other discussions before taking questions from the audience.

The event is free to the public.