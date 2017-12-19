Deer poaching in Ocean Shores leads to reward for information
By KXRO News
|
Dec 19, 2017 @ 7:09 AM

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police are investigating the poaching of an adult black tail buck in Ocean Shores.

According to a report, it is suspected that the buck was shot by archery equipment around the 300 block of Otsego Lane, on Thursday December 7th.

They say that a dark colored SUV was seen leaving the scene and may be involved.

They are asking anyone with information that may help solve this crime contact the Communications Center at 360-902-2936.

Killing a deer out of season carries a maximum penalty of $5000 and up to one year in jail, or both. It also carries an additional criminal wildlife assessment.

Those that provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus points for special permit hunts.

 

 

Comments