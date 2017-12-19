Deer poaching in Ocean Shores leads to reward for information

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police are investigating the poaching of an adult black tail buck in Ocean Shores.

According to a report, it is suspected that the buck was shot by archery equipment around the 300 block of Otsego Lane, on Thursday December 7th.

They say that a dark colored SUV was seen leaving the scene and may be involved.

They are asking anyone with information that may help solve this crime contact the WDFW Communications Center at 360-902-2936.

Killing a deer out of season carries a maximum penalty of $5000 and up to one year in jail, or both. It also carries an additional criminal wildlife assessment.

Those that provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus points for special permit hunts.