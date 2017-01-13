December restaurant inspections lead to closure announcement

Grays Harbor’s Environmental Health Division released their inspections for December and 12 local businesses were cited for violations and one business was closed.

Kings Wok in Aberdeen received 70 Red points and 23 Blue points in a re-inspection and then in another re-inspection they received 90 Red points and 16 Blue.

That inspection also listed a closure for the business.

“Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses.

“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.

 

 

Business Reason For Inspection Area Red Pts. Blue Pts.
7-Eleven 22478D (Simpson) Routine Aberdeen 20 0
7-Eleven 24379C (Market & B) Routine Aberdeen 10 5
Best Western Plus Aberdeen Routine Aberdeen 0 2
Billy’s Restaurant Routine Aberdeen 10 0
Breakwater Seafood, Inc. Routine Aberdeen 5 8
El Tapatio Mobile Unit Reinspection Aberdeen 45 0
Huckle-Bearies Routine Aberdeen 0 0
Kings Wok Reinspection Aberdeen 70 23
Kings Wok Reinspection/Closure Aberdeen 90 16
Mazatlan Routine Aberdeen 10 0
Rainier Lanes Routine Aberdeen 0 0
Samurai Sushi Bar & Grill Routine Aberdeen 34 11
Samurai Sushi Bar & Grill Routine Aberdeen 0 0
Senior Center Aberdeen Routine Aberdeen 0 0
Subway Aberdeen Routine Aberdeen 0 5
Wendy’s Restaurant Routine Aberdeen 0 0
Sam’s Food Mart Routine East County 30 2
Cappy Ricks Black Pearl Tavern Routine Hoquiam 0 0
Swansons #3 Deli/Snack Bar Routine South Aberdeen 10 2

 

 

 

 

 

