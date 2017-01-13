December restaurant inspections lead to closure announcement

Grays Harbor’s Environmental Health Division released their inspections for December and 12 local businesses were cited for violations and one business was closed.

Kings Wok in Aberdeen received 70 Red points and 23 Blue points in a re-inspection and then in another re-inspection they received 90 Red points and 16 Blue.

That inspection also listed a closure for the business.

“Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses.

“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.