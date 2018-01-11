December health inspections released

The monthly health inspections were released and a restaurant in Montesano was hit hard.

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released the report to KXRO and Oishi Teriyaki of Montesano saw the most citations in December’s inspections with 50 red points and 2 blue points.

Only five other businesses that were reviewed in Grays Harbor saw the more serious red points listed.

In Aberdeen the AM/PM received 30 red and 15 blue, Amore was cited for 25 red and 5 blue, and Breakwater Seafood had 10 red points.

Montesano’s El Rancho saw 10 red and 5 blue, and Taqueria Franco in Hoquiam had 5 red points to round out the list.

After being cited for 45 red points in both October and November, Arby’s received a clean review on their December re-inspection.

The complete December inspection list is shown below.