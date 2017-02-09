Death of woman who fought with police ruled as natural

The death of a mentally ill woman who fought with police and was tased in November has been ruled as natural.

Hoquiam Police encountered the woman November 21 after being called to a reported assault between two female residents at a group home that deals with patients having chronic mental health issues.

The 35 year old suspect in the assault was speaking with police, and began fighting with them. As the officers struggled with her, a TASER was used and the woman was handcuffed and became unresponsive.

Paramedics treated the female at the scene before she was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Grays Harbor County Coroner Lane Youmans announced that a Forensic Pathologist has determined that the cause of death of 35 year old Sarah Louise Palmer was “sudden unexpected death due to excited delirium and schizophrenia, paranoid type” and is being ruled as “natural”.