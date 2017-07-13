Deadline for submissions of WATV legal roads coming soon

The deadline is coming up for Grays Harbor residents to send in roads they believe should allow Wheeled ATV use.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners announced at their Monday meeting that the deadline for submissions is August 1.

For a road to be eligible it must be have a speed limit of 35 MPH or under for use by WATV’s.

The Commissioners will hold a hearing in September to consider the roads that are requested and receive feedback from the County Engineer and the Sheriff on the suitability of the requests.

To submit a road for WATV use email the Clerk of the Board, Jenna Amsbury at jamsbury@co.grays-harbor.wa.us with roads you would like to see added.

Here is a copy of a map of the already approved roads.