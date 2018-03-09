Daylight Saving Time means Smoke Alarm Time

As you move clocks forward this weekend, the Washington State Fire Marshall’s Office is reminding residents to use this time to check smoke alarms and replace batteries.

Daylight savings officially starts at 2am on Sunday, March 11. While most cell phones and computer clocks will update manually, appliances, watches and alarm clocks, and some electronics will need adjusted at some point during the day.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking that you take a few minutes to test your smoke alarms, saying that you should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions,replace any alarms that fail testing, and replace all smoke alarms that are 10-years old or older.

In the past, fire officials have said that you should use the time to test and replace batteries, but the Fire Marshall says that you should test your batteries monthly, no matter what kind of batteries they have.

In 2017, twenty-six percent of fire fatalities in Washington State occurred in homes with missing smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to work. These failures often occur because of missing, dead or disconnected batteries.

Working smoke alarms can provide those critical extra seconds you and your family need to get out of your home safely. Testing your smoke alarms to ensure they work properly is a simple, effective way to protect the ones you love.

For more information about fire prevention and awareness, please visit the State Fire Marshal website at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/public/.