“Darth Vader” forces his will in Aberdeen robbery

Aberdeen Police are looking for any information on a robbery by Darth Vader.

APD tells KXRO that just after 3 am on Sunday morning, a man robbed the 7-11 on Market and B Street wearing a black wig and Darth Vader mask, carrying a kitchen knife.

According to the report, the robber left the store, heading down B Street. Officers responded, but were not able to find the suspect.

Video surveillance shows the man wearing the disguise. He is described as having a husky build, wearing a black sweatshirt, a light colored t-shirt, gray sweat pants and red and black tennis shoes. He was carrying a large chopping style knife.

The Aberdeen Police Department Investigations Section is looking for any information to help identify this suspect.

If anyone has information, contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180 and ask for Detective Cox.