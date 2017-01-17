Damage to LaVogue Bike Shop will cost more than stolen bike

The Hoquiam Police Department reports that on Monday morning around 4:30 am, the owner of LaVogue Bike Shop heard the sound of glass breaking out front.

When he went to the front of the store, he found that someone had smashed out an 8 foot by 8 foot picture window and took a brand-new Redline Proline bicycle.

When officers arrived, they searched the area, but did not find a suspect. Shortly after 11 am, an officer was called to the alley of the 200 block of 6th Street and recovered the stolen bicycle. According to the owner, the bicycle had a value of $550, but the cost of the broken window will be over 800. “These sort of losses by small businesses can be devastating.” said Hoquiam Police There is an open investigation into the burglary, case number 17-H00616. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Grossi at 360-532-0892 x 295 or dgrossi@cityofhoquiam.com or Detective Pearson at extension 102 or rpearson@cityofhoquiam.com.

Photo property of Daniel McBride