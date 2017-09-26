DACA recipients have assistance to stay DREAMers

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that Washington DREAMers will have assistance in paying for an application fee to apply for a two-year extension of their status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to Inslee, this fee is $495.

“Nearly 18,000 DREAMers call Washington state home, and the cruel actions of the Trump Administration threatens the ability of these aspiring young men and women to go to school or work,” Inslee said. “This program will help lessen the financial impact on the DREAmers and their families.”

Currently, US Citizenship and Immigration Services are only working with DACA renewal requests received by Oct. 5, from current DREAMers whose benefits expire between Sept. 5, 2017 and March 5, 2018.

The application fee for DREAMers will be covered by a anonymous, private donation of $125,000 and administered through the Mission Asset Fund (MAF) in San Francisco. These funds will be available to assist approximately 250 applications.

“No state funds are being used for the application fees. “

It is not known how many of the DACA recipients live in Grays Harbor or Pacific County, or how many may be eligible.

Advocates recommend DREAMers mail their applications no later than October 3, 2017 to make sure they are received by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services by the October 5 deadline.

Washington state has formed a DACA Renewal Coalition to implement the application fee donation program. The leading organizations of the Coalition will be the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), a legal services provider; the Washington Dream Act Coalition, a grassroots youth-led movement; the Mission Asset Fund (MAF), an organization that is currently providing scholarship funds to DACA recipients; and the state’s Office of Refugees and Immigrant Assistance (ORIA).

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit http://www.lc4daca.org.