Cuts to Grays Harbor Community Hospital announced

Following cuts to 24% of leadership roles in early March, those 10 jobs either eliminated or not filled following vacancies will be joined by new cuts to regular staff employees.

In a release from the hospital, the latest cuts were made and could bring millions of dollars in savings.

Nancee Long, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, broke down the total savings.

Some of the recommendations that Navigant has targeted include:

~$5.5 million reduction in workforce Currently ~59.98 FTE’s (Full Time Equivalents) and ~72 employees impacted 10 leadership roles, 21 unionized positions and 2 Harbor Medical Group positions cut

~$3.2 million in Revenue Cycle enhancements

~$1.6 million in Supply Chain improvements (pricing, third party services, contract negotiations, utilization)

~$3.8 million in Clinical Effectiveness (Care Transition Team)

~ means estimated

In addition to the 33 employees lost during these transitions, Long says that additional FTE(Full-Time Employee) positions will be lost through reduced hours and shift changes.

Long told KXRO that these jobs are the latest changes following a look into the efficiency of each department, but the changes should not make impact service.

“Nothing we have done has affected quality of safety of care.”

With this latest cutback, Long says that this will be the last cut at this time.

Additional cuts or additions may be made after the hospital can reassess efficiencies.

To assist with the transitions, Long tells KXRO;

“In order to assure that we are prepared to carry the hospital into a bright future, a Leadership Transformation Team has been assembled to provide tools and training to employees in order to achieve long term sustainability. A roadmap for success includes trainings, one-on-one reviews and action plans for growth initiatives.”

Long says that these cuts are difficult on everyone at the hospital, but necessary.

Cuts to staffing and other changes at the hospital were spurred following a deficit of approximately 8 million dollars this year. This deficit caused the bank holding the loan on the facility to request an assessment of the operations. Consulting firm Navigant has been at the hospital for 6 weeks, looking over every department and using a program called Truven to rate efficiency.

The deficit has been attributed to multiple reasons, notably the “payer mix” that the hospital serves. Reimbursements on procedures paid for under Medicaid/Medicare do not equal the cost going out, and with approximately 80% of patients on government insurance, this means that the hospital loses money on the vast majority of patients.

Along with reduced patient loads with a slower than anticipated flu season and local residents choosing to drive out of the area for the same services, this has reduced the volumes of private insurance patients who the hospital would receive higher or full reimbursement on.

“Over many years, with the best of intentions, we have added people and resources to our hospital, but our volumes have steadily decreased. This has created a serious situation that must be fixed immediately.” CEO Tom Jensen

Long told KXRO that current levels of patients, and the amount on government insurance is the driving force for the changes,

“If we were seeing the same level of patients as we were 2 years ago, we wouldn’t be be in this situation, but we are.”

Long says that the entire process of changes and future decisions will be made in the open, so that all staff and the public are not surprised by the reasoning or the result.

“As we move in a positive direction it becomes even more important to be as transparent and communicative as possible with staff, patients, media and the community.”

In the recently passed State Operating Budget , the hospital will be eligible for funding through June 30, 2019. According to the hospital, this would increase reimbursement levels to approximately 60% of the total cost for procedures.

In the budget, it states that as of June 30, 2019 the hospital must return to the payment levels in place as of January 1, 2018 and they may not use the reimbursement level for inpatient beds.

In a statement from the hospital;

Grays Harbor Community Hospital learned this morning that the State of Washington granted a budget proviso that will allow us to receive 150 percent of the Medicaid fee schedule until June 30, 2019. This could be an influx of between $3.5 and $4 million for our organization. We will continue writing a bill that will be considered next year; making that permanent.

Although this is good news for the hospital, it is only one piece of the pie we must achieve to be financially sound.

The following still needs to happen:

Navigant will continue to make recommendations bringing Subject Matter Experts to assist in the implementation of goals.

Rural Health Clinic project will go live April 16, 2018, giving us the ability to receive cost-based reimbursement for Primary Care.

Restructuring our debt and refinancing our loan with Key Bank.

As we work together to complete these goals we will continue to update the providers, staff and community on our progress.

In September of last year, the hospital made changes to move from a 140-bed Sole Community Hospital to a 49-bed Sole Community Hospital. This change does not remove space for patients, but adjusts the number of inpatient vs observation beds at the facility. Both patient types feature different reimbursement levels.

CEO Tom Jensen told KXRO that changing the designation to a 49-bed Sole Community Hospital would mean that Medicare would be on a “cost-based reimbursement”. This means if the hospital has a $1000 bill to Medicare, the hospital would receive $1000 instead of the portion of that bill as it does currently.

While the hospital will operate as the new designation starting in October, the official designation will only be after federal agencies review and approve the change, which could take up to 2 years.

Jensen told KXRO that this new state funding is only available because the hospital became a public entity and other changes.

He tells KXRO that with the state funding, the proposed change to a 49 inpatient bed facility, and other adjustments, he feels that the hospital can achieve full reimbursement levels.