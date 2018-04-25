Culvert projects are coming to Grays Harbor

The Department of Ecology says that in coming months, 17 culverts in Grays Harbor and Lewis counties will be redesigned or reconstructed, opening up over 30 miles of stream habitat in the Chehalis River basin.

They say this wirk is part of the Chehalis Basin Strategy, and that these culverts are acting as barriers, preventing or reducing the ability for migrating fish to reach 32.5 miles of crucial stream habitat.

The Office of Chehalis Basin, the Chehalis Basin Board and the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office say that they are actively working with community groups, tribal governments, and state agencies to put the actions in place.

These projects are forecast to cost $4 million, adding to the $5.6 million in grants from 2015 through 2017 to improve barriers and provide access to nearly 65 miles in the basin.

Fish passage improvement projects in Grays Harbor County will open habitat areas in Bush, Geissler and Sand creeks and a Chehalis River tributary flowing under Mattson Road.

In Lewis County, the projects will boost fish access in Berwick, Frase, and Prairie creeks.

According to Ecology, the Chehalis is Washington’s only river basin without any federally-listed endangered salmon species.

Kirsten Harma, watershed coordinator for the Chehalis Lead Entity, said that coastal wild salmon runs are only 10 percent of what they were just 100 years ago.

“Undersized and poorly aligned culverts – the pipes that go under roads – are one of the greatest limitations to salmon productivity in many of the Chehalis’ tributaries. These recently funded projects will allow streams to function naturally again, providing the conditions fish need,” Harma said.

The Grays Harbor County projects are anticipated to open up 19 new miles to fish.

Find out more about the $4 million investments to improve fish passage in seven Basin streams at https://ecologywa.blogspot.com/2018/04/habitat-projects-to-expand-fish-access.html.

Photo by Sickter6 – In Vermont, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=35638837