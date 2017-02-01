Cuckoo with Grays Harbor ties may be listed as endangered

State wildlife managers are asking for public input on a recommendation to list the yellow-billed cuckoo as an endangered species within Washington. In Washington, cuckoos have been considered a candidate species for listing since 1991.

Only 20 sightings of Yellow-billed Cuckoos have been documented in Washington since the 1950s, with 19 between 1974 and 2016, at an average rate of one sighting every 2.3 years. Sixteen of the 20 sightings were in eastern Washington.

Yellow-billed cuckoos are “medium-sized birds with grayish-brown bodies, white underbellies and curved yellow bills”.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service distinguished the cuckoos in western North America as separate from their eastern counterparts and listed the western population as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act in 2014.

Only 680 to 1,025 breeding pairs of western yellow-billed cuckoos are estimated to range the western United States to northwest Mexico.

Historical records suggest that the species once nested in at least six counties of western Washington – Grays Harbor, Whatcom, Skagit, King, Pierce, and Clark.

The public can comment through April 30 on the listing recommendation and status report for yellow-billed cuckoo, which is available online at http://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/endangered/status_review/.

Written comments on the report and WDFW’s recommendation can be submitted via email to TandEpubliccom@dfw.wa.gov or by mail to Hannah Anderson, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, 600 Capitol Way N., Olympia, WA 98501-1091.

WDFW staff members are tentatively scheduled to discuss the report and listing recommendation with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission at its June meeting in Clarkston.

The commission is a citizen panel appointed by the governor to set policy for WDFW. For meeting dates and times, check the commission webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/.

Forty-three species of fish and wildlife are listed for protection as state endangered, threatened or sensitive species.