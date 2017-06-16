Cub Mobile races close Broadway in Aberdeen

There will be road closures in Aberdeen tomorrow for a youth event.

The City of Aberdeen tells KXRO that Broadway will be closed between 4th Street and 8th Street from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for the annual Cub-Mobile races.

The Coastal Waters District of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, and the Pacific Harbors Council, put on the race.

The district serves Aberdeen, Elma, Hood Canal, Hoquiam, Lake Quinault, McCleary, Montesano, Mary Knight, Naselle-Grays, North Beach, North River, Oakville, Ocean Beach, Ocosta, Pioneer, Raymond, Satsop, South Bend, Taholah, Willapa Valley, Wishkah, and Elma.

The City of Aberdeen asks residents to please plan ahead and use alternative routes during the Cub Scouts event.