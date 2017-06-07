A cross laminated timber high-rise is coming to Portland, but not Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City officials in Portland, have approved a construction permit for the first all-wood high-rise building in the nation.

Developers announcing the approval Tuesday say it’s a milestone for wood technology.

State officials hope it could help parts of rural Oregon reboot a dwindling timber industry.

The 11-story building called Framework will use cross-laminated timber, or CLT, that tests have shown can withstand big earthquakes.

Developers worked with scientists at Portland State University and Oregon State University to prove that the materials meet all building and fire safety codes.

The building will house offices for Albina Community Bank and its parent, Beneficial State Bank, as well as subsidized apartments.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.

In Washington, the current State Building Code does not allow for high-rise buildings made of CLT due to height constraints. An amendment would need to be made before a similar structure can be built in the state.

Photo courtesy of Oregon Forest Resources Institute