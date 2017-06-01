Criminals caught after attempted theft goes wrong

The Hoquiam Police Department arrested a 29 year old Aberdeen man and 26 year old Aberdeen woman in the act Thursday morning, trying to steal from a convenience store.

Officers were called just before 4am to the 2500 block of Sumner Ave for a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they found the box used to hold car batteries missing from the side of the store. In the alley next to the business, they found a Toyota Corolla with the battery box still attached to the car by a chain.

Inside the car were the 2 Aberdeen residents, who said that they intended to steal the batteries so that they could sell them to a battery recycler.

The couple attached a chain to the box from the trunk of their car to pull the box open, but Hoquiam Police say that when they drove away, the latch did not break and the box pulled off of the wall, causing “significant damage to the trunk frame on the car”.

When they tried to escape, the weight and size of the box caused the vehicle to get stuck.

When officers arrived, the 2 suspects were attempting to cut the chain with bolt cutters.

The suspects were booked into the Hoquiam City Jail for Theft 3rd Degree, Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Police say that the box of used batteries was so heavy that it took three officers to get it upright, but they were unable to move it from the alley.

Photos from Hoquiam Police Department