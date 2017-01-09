Crabbing is a GO at Westport

An 11-day strike has ended and Westport crab fisherman have joined thousands on the West Coast in returning to the waters after a successful negotiation of prices with seafood processors.

The agreement reached late Friday will restart the season for Dungeness crabs from Washington to Northern California.

The Humboldt Fishermen’s Marketing Association told KRCR-TV in Eureka, California that the crabbers had settled on a price of $2.875 per pound of crabs with major buyer Pacific Choice Seafood.

The processors had initially agreed to $3 a pound in early December, then backed off to $2.75, which led to the strike. The agreed-upon price is exactly halfway between those figures.

The association says the deal was reached in Oregon, which sets the price for the entire Coast.