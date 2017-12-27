Crab fishery to open Jan. 15

The Dungeness crab fishery in Washington will open on January 15 after delays will have set crabbers back six weeks.

Fishery managers for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the opening in coastal waters in coordination with fishery managers from Oregon and California.

WDFW delayed the opening, initially scheduled December 1, to allow more time for crabs to fill with meat.

Fishery managers estimate crab will have adequate meat in their shells by Jan. 15 to proceed with the opening.

Washington’s commercial fishery opening includes the waters from the mouth of the Columbia River north to Klipsan Beach, including Willapa Bay.

Crabbers can set their pots in this area on Jan. 12.

The area north of Klipsan Beach will open later in coordination with tribal co-managers.

Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW, noted that the latest test results indicate Washington coastal crabs are safe to eat, remaining well below the public health action level for domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae.

The Washington non-tribal commercial crab fishery was valued at $52 million during the 2016-17 season.

Recreational crabbing remains open in all of Washington’s coastal waters. Information about the sport fishery can be found on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/crab/