Courthouse security a concern, according to report

A new courthouse security report has Washington state judges calling for more training and security screenings.

KING-5 reported Tuesday that the Washington State Courthouse Security Report found more than half the state’s courthouses do not conduct weapons screenings.

Superior Court Judges’ Association President Sean O’Donnell says the screenings play an important role in courthouses because of the potential for conflict and confrontation.

Two of the state’s courthouses that do screen for weapons had the equipment installed after shooting incidents.

The Grays Harbor County Courthouse installed metal detectors in response to the shooting and stabbing in 2012.

Stephen Kravetz was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the attack on Judge Dave Edwards and Deputy Polly Davin.

Kravitz had been convicted of first-degree assault for shooting the deputy and second-degree assault for stabbing Judge Edwards when he came to her rescue.

Davin testified that she approached Kravetz on March 9, 2012, because he was acting oddly in the courthouse. As Davin questioned him, prosecutors say Kravetz lashed out at her with a knife, cutting her cheek and throat. Davin reached for her gun, but Kravetz wrestled it away and shot her in the shoulder before fleeing.

The defense argued that Kravetz had diminished capacity and didn’t intend to kill anyone.

Kravetz was also convicted of disarming a law enforcement officer, but a jury found him not guilty of the more serious charge of attempted murder.

The King County Courthouse installed the detectors after a 1995 shooting.

O’Donnell says the increased security has made a difference at both courthouses.