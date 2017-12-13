County-wide emergency notification test today
By KXRO News
|
Dec 13, 2017 @ 6:36 AM

The Grays Harbor County-Wide Emergency Notification System test is today at 1:00 pm.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management will be conducting a test of the county-wide notification system at 1:00 pm.

Anyone who has previously signed up to receive emergency alerts, should receive a phone call, text message, or an e-mail this afternoon, or all three if they signed up for them.

If you do not receive an alert, residents can update their information with current phone numbers or e-mail addresses.

Those not currently in the system and wish to join, please fill out the form at the link below.

Update Information

