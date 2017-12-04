County wide emergency notification test scheduled for December 13

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will be conducting a test of the County Wide Emergency Notification System next week.

On Wednesday, December 13th at 1:00 pm, Emergency Management will conduct the test.

For those who have signed up to receive emergency notifications for flooding, severe weather, earthquake and tsunami, you should receive a phone call, text message and an e-mail indicating the test.

GHCEM tells KXRO that if residents have signed up for the notifications and have changed their phone number or e-mail over the past few months, they should fill out a new form with updated information.

http://cms5.revize.com/revize/graysharborcounty/departments/emergency_management/DEMNotificationRequest.php

A cutoff date of November 27th was set for guaranteed inclusion into the test, but residents can still update their information for future notifications.