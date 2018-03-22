County tax statements are causing confusion, and here’s why.

Multiple residents have expressed concerns about their local taxes following the recent mailing by Grays Harbor County.

According to comments by residents, some statements show a tax amount with no description and others show a figure that appears to be more than expected for certain taxing districts.

Grays Harbor Treasurer Ken Albert told KXRO in an interview this week that the confusion is due to a new system that was recently implemented for the County.

“What happened is that the Current year distribution didn’t print out properly on the statements. The tax amount due is correct.”

While the amount may seem higher than expected, the Treasurer said that it is simply a new style of statement, but may be misleading to some.

“You will notice that there are two tear-off sections on the bottom of the statement, one for the first half payment and one for the second half payment. You will no longer be receiving a second statement for payment of your property taxes in the fall, although there will be the option of signing up for electronic delivery of future notices as well. These changes will provide reductions in cost to the Treasurer’s Office and enable the office to use the savings to retain personnel to serve you as constituents. “

While you will no longer receive multiple paper statements, Albert told KXRO that “there will be the option of signing up for electronic delivery of future notices”.

Residents can visit the Grays Harbor Treasurer site to see complete statement details, as well as a breakdown of the distribution as it should have printed on the statement.

“I can’t correct it now, but it will be corrected on the next years statement.”

Albert told KXRO in an interview this week that the software and printings will save the County money overall, but it is an adjustment process.

Statement from Grays Harbor Treasurer’s Office:

If you would like to see where all of the tax dollars go for your parcel, please visit our Taxsifter website for a complete levy breakdown. Our direct link to Taxsifter is:

Using a search engine, please see instructions below:

Search the internet for “Grays Harbor Taxsifter”

Click on the Terra Scan Grays Harbor link

If the disclaimer prompt comes up, click agree

Search for your property by address, name or parcel number in the white box

Select your parcel

Click on the blue Treasurer box under your parcel description

box under your parcel description Once the page loads, look for Current Tax Year Details and click on the Statement # hyperlink (which is underlined in blue in the middle of the page)

This will open up a new screen that will show the details for your property’s taxes including the Levy Rate and amount that was distributed per line item.

As always, feel free to call or stop by our office with any questions. If you need further assistance, please contact us at (360) 249-3751.