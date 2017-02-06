County offices open today as winter weather continues

The National Weather Service in Seattle has indicated spotty snow showers are expected throughout the region today with many breaks of no precipitation.

An additional ½” to 1” snow accumulation is possible in localized areas.

The Winter Storm Warning is still in place for areas of North and East County while coastal areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until this afternoon.

Most major roadways are being cleared and are in fair to good condition.

Secondary roads are slushy to snow covered and will be hazardous to drive on throughout the morning commute.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management is urging all drivers to use caution while driving today.

Roadways may be slushy and slippery and visibility may be restricted during snow showers.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management says that all county offices will be open today.