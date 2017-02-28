County makes changes to easier offload properties

By KXRO News
Feb 28, 8:46 AM

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed an ordinance that will make it easier for them to off load properties that are under their care.

According to the County, Grays Harbor has numerous properties listed as Tax Title Properties and the commissioners passed the ordinance that makes revisions to how they manage those properties in order to return them to the tax rolls.

Commissioner Vickie Raines explained the need for the changes.

The ordinance was passed unanimously although Commissioner Wes Cormier was absent from the meeting.

