County helping Green Lantern Lunches program

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed funding on to a program that is keeping kids fed.

The commissioners approved $3,000 for the Green Lantern Lunches Program.

Green Lantern Lunches began in 2015 when the founder, Phyllis Shaughnessy, noticed students in the North Beach area who relied on the free or reduced lunch programs during the school year were going hungry during the summer months.

Now they have provided over 30,000 lunches.

Commissioner Randy Ross said it is a local community stepping up even though there isn’t a federal program for the area.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said to make the county aware of other programs that need help as well.

For more information on how you can help this program visit http://www.greenlanternlunches.org/