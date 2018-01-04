County funding going to improve equestrian bathrooms
By KXRO News
Jan 4, 2018 @ 1:35 PM

A grant from the will bring improvements to the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds Equestrian Center.

According to a release, the fairgrounds have been awarded $5,000 in a grant to improve the restrooms at the Elma center.

Grays Harbor Fair, Events & Tourism tells KXRO that the grant will be used to cover the purchase of doors, paint and fixtures for the restrooms.

“We are extremely thankful for the grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation,” said Kelly Peterson-Lalka of Grays Harbor Fairgrounds. “We host thousands of participants and visitors throughout the year for equestrian activities, and the improved restroom facilities will make a big difference.”

Work will begin immediately on the restroom improvements.

