County enacts marijuana production moratorium with amendment

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed an ordinance enacting a moratorium on Marijuana processing and producing in the county but with an amendment that allows currently licensed operators to continue and improve their businesses.

The commissioners held a public hearing at their Monday meeting to discuss the moratorium and before the hearing the amendment was brought forward.

Commissioner Randy Ross said there are some concerns but they don’t want to stop progress.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said she wrote the amendment.

Commissioner Wes Cormier said he’s trying to do his due diligence as well as communicate moving forward.

The moratorium is set to last six months but Cormier said they are currently working on legislation to resolve the concerns that brought the issue forward.