County commits support of Aberdeen housing project

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved a commitment of $250,000 for a possible low-income housing project in Aberdeen.

The proposed 96 unit housing project is being led by Coastal Community Action Program.

The City of Aberdeen is also going to be asked for $250,000 dollars as well.

Commissioner Randy Ross explained that the county has two different funds to draw from for a project of this nature.

Commissioner Wes Cormier said the county does not have a choice to collect those funds or not.

More funding would be needed outside of the funds from the county and City of Aberdeen and if the project does not move forward in 2017, CCAP would have to come back to the county and ask for the funding again.

The county funds were approved on a two to zero vote with Commissioner Vickie Raines abstaining.