County bargaining remains behind closed doors

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners did not pass a resolution at Monday’s meeting that would have made collective bargaining with unions open to the public.

After over an hour of public comment that saw multiple speakers both for and against the idea, Commissioner Wes Cormier made the motion to pass the resolution and it did not receive a second.

Cormier spoke after the meeting about when he was a union member.

Commissioner Vickie Raines was against the motion and said if bargaining is open to the public then negotiators would not be as open with each other.

Commissioner Randy Ross said that he is open to the idea but wants to learn more about the issue.

Without receiving a second the resolution failed.