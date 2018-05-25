Cougar sighting reported in Aberdeen

A reported cougar sighting in Aberdeen has authorities warning residents.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that at about 6:00am yesterday morning, an officer was sent to the 300 block of 9th Street for a cougar stalking a deer.

The officer responded and checked the area, but could not locate the cougar or any deer.

Aberdeen Police are requesting that everyone keep an eye out for the cougar in that area, which is a residential neighborhood and not very close to any forest land.

They say to call 911 if it is sighted and stay indoors if it is in the area.