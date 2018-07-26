Cougar sighting in Aberdeen
By KXRO News
Jul 26, 2018 @ 5:51 AM

A cougar has been spotted in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department says to be aware that a young cougar has been sighted in the area of Chilton Rd. and Fletcher Dr. in the Bel Aire area.

They shared photos of the cougar that were taken by a resident at that location and were sent to their Facebook page.

The photos were shared on a resident’s personal Facebook page on Tuesday and according to a post the cougar was sighted earlier that morning.

These photos were shared to us by the Aberdeen Police Department.

