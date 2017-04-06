Cosmopolis School District asking for your help for kids

The Cosmopolis School District Board of Directors declared an emergency for building repairs at Cosmopolis Elementary School and they are asking for your help to replace some equipment for the kids.

Superintendent and Principal Cherie Patterson tells KXRO that the District engaged a team of experts including a geotechnical engineer, civil engineer, and architect that confirmed a portion of the building’s structural system had shifted due to soil movement.

She says the cause appears to be from a disintegrated drainage system.

The District was recently awarded an Emergency Repair Grant in the amount of $559,939 by the State to properly address damage from this situation.

The school board selected Rognlin’s Inc. of Aberdeen to complete the first phase of the emergency repairs and Rognlin’s plans to begin on Monday.

Unfortunately the Emergency Repair Grant will not allow the funds to be used for the replacement of the wooden play structure which sits on top of disintegrated drainage system.

The Cosmopolis School District has set up a GoFundMe request to raise money for a new playground toy and fall protection material.

On their GoFundMe page it says “Cosmopolis Elementary School is requesting the public’s assistance with raising funds to replace the 30 year old wooden “Big Toy”.

The wooden play structure does not meet today’s code requirements and no contractor will re-install it due to liability reasons, therefore a new piece of playground equipment that will accommodate 65 students, needs to be purchased.

Replacement fall protection material also needs to be acquired.”

They says the cost of the project will be $152,000 however the school has already received two large donations, $25,000 from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and $10,000 from Cosmo Specialty Fibers which leaves $117,000 left to reach their goal.

“The children love playing on the Big Toy as it has slides, monkey bars, fireman’s pole, multiple tiers for active play and more. Please help the children of Cosmopolis by donating funds to replace this well-loved piece of playground equipment.”

Folks may also provide a donation directly to the school by making checks payable to Cosmopolis Elementary School and should write “playground equipment” in the subject line.

You can follow the link below to their GoFundMe page.

https://www.gofundme.com/cosmopolis-school-playground