Cosmopolis Reserve Police Academy scheduled

The Cosmopolis Police Department is looking to train a few good officers.

As they have done in the past, the Cosmopolis Police Department plans to hold a reserve police officer academy locally.

If you have considered being a reserve officer, applications are now open for a class starting in February of 2018 that will conclude in June of 2018.

The City of Cosmopolis, and other local municipalities, use these reserve officers for various shifts and duties.

An application form is available on the City of Cosmopolis website.

For more information, contact reserve coordinator Officer Byron by email at nbyron@cosmopoliswa.gov or by calling 360-532-9237.