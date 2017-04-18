Cosmopolis at the head of the class in Grays Harbor

Cosmopolis Elementary was the only Grays Harbor school recognized in the 2016 Washington Achievement Awards.

Superintendent/Principal Cherie Patterson told KXRO that Cosmopolis is being cited with Special Recognition for Math Growth for the fourth year in a row.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment and is a direct reflection of the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers, and the support and guidance of our parents.”

According to Patterson, over the past six years, Cosmopolis has put several improvements in place to assist students, including new math curriculum, enVision Math Common Core 2012, “small group instruction with additional staff and the infusion of technology with math instruction.”

In Pacific County, Raymond and Willapa Elementary and South Bend High School were also recognized for Math Growth, the only Pacific County schools to receive an award this year.

The Washington Achievement Awards are based on statewide assessment data for the three previous years and sponsored by the Washington State Board of Education and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

They celebrate Washington’s top-performing schools and recognize achievement in many categories. This highly-selective award is based on our school’s performance on the Achievement Index.

The Washington Achievement Award is given in seven categories: Overall Excellence, High Progress, English Language Arts Growth, Math Growth, Extended Graduation Rate (high and comprehensive schools only), English Language Acquisition and Closing the Achievement Gap.