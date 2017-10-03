Cosmo Specialty Fibers running tests through October

In a release to Cosmopolis residents and businesses, Cosmo Specialty Fibers says that they will be running scheduled evacuation drills.

The drills are part of annual procedures.

During the drills, alarms will go off on Cosmo property and over radio signals.

“Please do not be concerned by the alarms, as they are for training purposes only and will not be signifying an actual emergency.”

The drills are scheduled to last approximately an hour each.

Dates and times of drills: