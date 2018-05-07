Corrections employees win valor award

A Stafford Creek Corrections Center employee was awarded the valor award for rescuing a coworker when he worked at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center.

Casey Spoor now works for the Aberdeen facility, but in December 2017 he and fellow Clallam Bay officer Christopher Crockett were driving home from their shift when they noticed marks off the side of the icy road.

“All the grass was frosted over, but there were fresh marks where the dirt had been torn up,” said Crockett. “Everything else was so frosted over, the fresh marks were a serious red flag.”

As they got closer, they saw a trail of debris leading to the edge of a ravine and headlights from the truck of fellow correctional officer Steve Milstead, who appeared to be injured.

The correctional officers called 911 and staff at the corrections center, waiting with the officer as the ambulance arrived.

“He wasn’t in any kind of condition you want to see one of your co-workers in,” said Crockett. “We kept him as stable as we could and monitored his breathing. With the condition and position his body was in, moving wasn’t an option without some serious medical equipment and emergency medical services.”

Unfortunately Correctional Officer Milstead passed away from complications while recovering in the hospital in late April.

“The emergency room doctor reported that if it was not for the actions of Correctional Officers…the officer would have died at the scene,” said Correctional Capt. Brian Bowers.

Their actions allowed for Officer Milstead an extra four months with his family and friends.

“Spoor and Crockett showed great courage and bravery. They strive to uphold the department’s dedication to improving public safety and working together for safe communities.” said Bowers.

Spoor and Crockett were given the award during the annual agency award ceremony in Tumwater on April 20, 2018.