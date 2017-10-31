Copalis and Mocrocks approved for upcoming clam dig

Copalis and Mocrocks beaches will open later this week for razor clam digging along with Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

Shellfish managers gave the OK for digging at Copalis and Mocrocks after marine toxin test results indicated clams from those beaches are safe to eat.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had already approved the opening at Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

State health officials had asked for an additional test on clams at Copalis and Mocrocks after seeing an indication that toxin levels may be rising on those two northern beaches.

Tests conducted this week found toxin levels at Copalis and Mocrocks meet state health standards, according to Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW.

Along with Long Beach and Twin Harbors opening Nov. 3rd through the 5th, Copalis will now open on Thursday the 2nd and Saturday the 4th, and Mocrocks will open Friday the 3rd and Sunday the 5th.

No digging is allowed on any beach before noon.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Dec. 1-4, pending results of future toxin tests.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides: