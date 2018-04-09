Copalis Beach added to upcoming tentative clam dig

Copalis Beach has been added to the previously announced tentative April razor clam opener.

The WDFW says they appreciate your patience as they conduct one additional set of marine toxin tests to ensure the clams are safe to eat.

The results of that test are expected no later than April 16.

The results of the first round of required testing which took place last week show that clams are under the threshold for domoic acid.

The tentative clam dig will open Mocrocks April 19th-22nd , Long Beach and Twin Harbors will open the 21st and 22nd , and Copalis which was added to the dig will open on the 21st only.

The specific details of the tentative upcoming opener are: