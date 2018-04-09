Copalis Beach added to upcoming tentative clam dig
By KXRO News
|
Apr 9, 2018 @ 6:39 AM

has been added to the previously announced tentative April razor clam opener.

The says they appreciate your patience as they conduct one additional set of marine toxin tests to ensure the clams are safe to eat.

The results of that test are expected no later than April 16.

The results of the first round of required testing which took place last week show that clams are under the threshold for domoic acid.

The tentative clam dig will open April 19th-22nd , Long Beach and will open the 21st and 22nd , and Copalis which was added to the dig will open on the 21st only.

The specific details of the tentative upcoming opener are:

  • April 19, Thursday, 9:46 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Mocrocks
  • April 20, Friday, 10:37 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Mocrocks
  • April 21, Saturday, 11:34 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Copalis, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging hours will be extended to 1 p.m.)
  • April 22, Sunday, 12:38 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging hours will be extended to 2 p.m.)

