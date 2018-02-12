Coop fire kills 6 chickens at Aberdeen home

A fire in South Aberdeen on Sunday killed 6 chickens and caused extensive damage.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Department, they were called just before 1 pm on Sunday to a home on Fordney Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming out of an attached shop near the home.

The fire, according to reports, had moved through the shop wall causing extensive heat damage inside.

The cause of the fire was found to be from a heat lamp inside a chicken coop. The lamp was being used to keep the chickens warm in cold weather

The fire was extinguished before it could move onto the main home, but damage is estimated at $20,000 for the attached shop and $20,000 for items inside, including two quads as well as tools.

AFD says that six chickens inside the coop died in the fire.